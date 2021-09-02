MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.