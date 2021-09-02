MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 9,580 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.