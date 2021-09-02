MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $426.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $429.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

