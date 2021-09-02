MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 136,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.77. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

