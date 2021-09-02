Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,813. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

