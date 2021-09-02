Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.