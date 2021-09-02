Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of EMCOR Group worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.09. 4,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,935. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.