Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Skyline Champion worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,672. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.