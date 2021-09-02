Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.29. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

