Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.37. 4,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,424. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.21 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,657 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,279 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.