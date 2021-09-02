MXC Hits Market Cap of $109.91 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MXC has traded up 6% against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $109.91 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00378770 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.28 or 0.01213186 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

