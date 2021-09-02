My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $4.01

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00008112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00064858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00133509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00159297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.58 or 0.07694531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,548.52 or 1.00340678 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.00992995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.