Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.58). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

