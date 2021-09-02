Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $858,170.46 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

