Myriad Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Myriad has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $56,922.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,796,111,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

