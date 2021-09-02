NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NNXPF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

