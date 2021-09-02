National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

