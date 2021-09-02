Nationwide Asset Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 281,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Infosys accounts for 3.3% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Infosys by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Infosys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,823. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

