Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 2,500 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 307,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

