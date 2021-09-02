Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux Sells 2,500 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
