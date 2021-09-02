Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 105,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

