NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 131,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 918,978 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

