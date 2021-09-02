Navcoin Price Reaches $0.48 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $866,223.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004920 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023779 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,528,588 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

