Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

