nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $9.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.