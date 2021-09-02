nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 13,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.