nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

