NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $125.00 Price Target at HSBC

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in NetEase by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,188 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

