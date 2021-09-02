New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 112,355 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Weibo worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

