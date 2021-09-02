New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,725 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSM. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

