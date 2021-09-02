New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of First American Financial worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

