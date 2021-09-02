New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in NiSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

