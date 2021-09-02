New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,749 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

SPT opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

