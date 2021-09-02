New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.24. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

