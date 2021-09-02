NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 345,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NXRT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

