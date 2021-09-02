NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce sales of $143.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 171,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

