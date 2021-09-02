NFTLootBox (LOOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $74.22 or 0.00150526 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1.82 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00156780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.47 or 0.07691616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,284.55 or 0.99955336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00796679 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

