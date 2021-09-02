NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

