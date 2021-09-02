Nikon Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikon in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

