Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $70.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

