Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 768.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after acquiring an additional 505,415 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

