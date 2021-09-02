Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $72,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.67. 4,615,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

