Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,579 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.02. 14,703,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

