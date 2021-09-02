Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,502. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

