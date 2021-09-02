NKN Hits Market Capitalization of $327.01 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $327.01 million and $40.81 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00132557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00156513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010708 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

