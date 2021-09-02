Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

