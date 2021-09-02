Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO opened at $196.03 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

