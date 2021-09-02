Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

VLO stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.