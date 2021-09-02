Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

