Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

