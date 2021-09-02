Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.07.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.30. 441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,696. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

